MSP says handling of severe weather needs to be reviewed

Michelle Ballantyne MSP has criticised the Scottish Government’s handling of Storm Ali.

Last Wednesday ScotRail cancelled all trains to Galashiels and other stations across the Borders, following tweets that it planned to operate a full service. The government later highlighted that commuters should not travel unless “absolutely necessary”. Ms Ballantyne said it needed to change how it handled severe weather and questioned whether those affected would be compensated.

She said: “Many people will have been counting on this service to ensure they could get home. The government need to evaluate their handling of this situation. They must ensure expectations are set before severe weather hits.”