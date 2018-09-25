Road action ruled out

A bid for traffic-calming measures to be introduced on a street where elderly people live in Dalkeith has led to a claim by Midlothian Council roads officials that accidents could increase as a result.

They said that in the last two decades there had been only two reported accidents on Old Edinburgh Road and both involved people being injured after falling over on a bus travelling through it.

They said: “This type of injury could increase if traffic calming was put in place.”

The claim follows a petition by a resident to install traffic-calming and additional signs on the street because of the high number of elderly people crossing it daily. It was signed by 95 other residents and asked the council to help older people some of whom, they said, were very infirm or use mobility vehicles.

However, a report by roads services pointed out that there were already signs warning drivers of the presence of elderly people and revealed the last recorded accident involving a pedestrian was 25 years ago.

It said: “In the last ten years there has been one reported injury accident on this road. Both that accident in 2011 and the previous one in 2006 involved passengers in a bus falling over and being hurt. The last reported pedestrian injury accident was in 1993.”

Officials also revealed that the average vehicle speed on the road was just under 26mph and that a traffic survey had found that people who needed a 15-second gap to cross may have to wait over a minute two or three times an hour.