UK Government helps young people back to work in Midlothian

Lothian List MSP Jeremy Balfour.

New figures show that the UK Government’s Kickstart Scheme has helped 130 Midlothian youngsters aged 16-24 gain new opportunities, since the scheme was launched.

Lothian List MSP Jeremy Balfour and South Scotland List MSP Craig Hoy both believe it is further evidence that Chancellor Rishi Sunak and the UK Government are “prepared to step-up at every turn” to support jobs and economic recovery in Midlothian as the country recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

Overall, the Kickstart Scheme has made 240 jobs available in Midlothian.

Mr Balfour recognises young people have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic but insists schemes like Kickstart are the right way to help them back into employment.

He said: “Rishi Sunak’s Kickstart Scheme has already helped young people across Midlothian back into work.

“It shows that the UK Chancellor is once again prepared to support and accelerate our recovery in Midlothian.”

My Hoy added: “Young people have found the pandemic especially hard, and must be supported as quickly as possible into employment.

“The Kickstart Scheme from the UK Government is already helping to do that, with many more jobs made available in Midlothian.