Post Office looks for a new home to deliver a new Newtongrange branch

Post Office Ltd has insisted it is keen to provide a service in Newtongrange despite the “temporary closure” of its branch there over a year ago.

The post office shop on Main Street was joined onto the newsagents next door. The intention was for the newsagent to run the post office in the new larger shop.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We remain committed to providing Post Office services in the area and would encourage any local retailer or small business owner interested in the opportunity to contact us. We apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of Newtongrange Post Office. We understand and appreciate how much communities rely on our services.

“We would like to reassure customers that the decision to cease services at any of our branches is never taken lightly. We take very seriously any decision to change the way a branch is operated, and will only do so when it is warranted by the circumstances of the particular case, for example to protect customers, Post Office assets or the safety and security of the Post Office network. ”

Former Newtongrange postmistress Ambreen Ahmed (34) held the position for four years. She claims Post Office Ltd took its equipment back before sacking her and closing the service in the village in March 2017. Leaving her and her family to face the public outcry.

Ambreen said: “I have still had lots of people throwing abuse at me for the closure of the post office.

“It has been quite crazy. I had such a huge backlash from the community. It was just so stressful.

“Post Office Ltd are just not interested. I think they unfairly closed it.

“They are simply not interested in running a post office in Newtongrange.

“Even now people have pure hatred for the closure of the post office and it’s not my fault. I wish it was still open.”