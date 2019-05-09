Post Office service returns to town

A Post Office service will be restored to Bonnyrigg from Monday (May 13) when a temporary hosted outreach service will be introduced.

The town lost its existing service towards the end of last year when the Polton Street SPAR closed and no alternative home for the Post Office, situated inside the store, could been found.

But following a recent meeting with local MP Danielle Rowley and council leader Councillor Derek Milligan, the Post Office has confirmed the new service will begin next week.

This will initially run four hours per week and will be operated by the postmaster from Linlithgow, who will visit the community every Monday between 11am and 3pm.

The new temporary service will operate from Settlement Projects at 76 High Street while the Post Office continues to look for alternative premises in the town.

A Post Office spokesperson emphasised that the closure was still considered to be temporary

Kenny Lamont, Post Office area change manager, said: “We understand how important having a Post Office service is to residents in Bonnyrigg and we are confident this outreach service will meet their needs while we continue to seek a permanent solution for the area.”

The move has been welcomed by Ms Rowley, who said she hoped the new service would develop to become permanent.

She said: “I am delighted that following a meeting with Derek Milligan and a Post Office representative that a postmaster has agreed to host a service in Bonnyrigg High Street. Although this is on a limited basis initially, I hope the new Postmaster will see that this is an essential service for residents and will lead to a full and permanent service.”