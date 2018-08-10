Poundworld buyer welcomed

Shopworkers’ trade union Usdaw has welcomed news of a buyer for Poundworld.

A deal has been agreed in principle for Irish retail family the Hendersons to buy the Poundworld brand and the leases on some of the stores of the collapsed discount retailer. The discount chain this week closed its 300 stores across the UK, including one at Straiton Retail Park.

Dave Gill - Usdaw National Officer says: “Poundworld staff have faced uncertainty over the last few months. Hope was fading fast, the longer the administrators went without finding a buyer for the business, so this news is welcome.

“I am contacting Henderson’s urging them to prioritise employing existing Poundworld staff and those who’ve recently lost their jobs. They deserve to be treated with dignity and respect after what they’ve been through.

“If Henderson’s are to make a success of turning Poundworld round and back to profitability, they must listen to the staff and fully engage them in decisions about the future of their jobs. The best way to achieve that is for the new owners to listen to their staff and recognise Usdaw as the trade union for Poundworld.”