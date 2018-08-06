Praise for local knife figures

Cases of handling of offensive weapons across Midlothian have fallen sharply since the SNP came to power in 2007, latest figures have revealed.

In 2007/08, there was 12 cases of handling offensive weapons per 10,000 of the population in Midlothian – which has fallen sharply to seven by 2016/17, a drop of 42 per cent. However, that latest figure was up from four the previous year.

SNP MSP for Midlothian South Christine Grahame said:“This is welcome news – and proves that the SNP’s approach to issues such as knife crime is paying dividends for our communities.

“Thanks to our approach to justice and well-supported police in our communities there has been a marked drop in the number of weapons offences across Midlothian, meaning everyone can enjoy living here more safely.

“Given this sharp drop contrasting sharply with the trend south of the border – it is no wonder that the Tory UK government are looking to Scotland for answers on how to tackle crime, acknowledging that they have ‘a lot to learn from Scotland’.

“The SNP has made justice one of its top priorities since coming to power in 2007, putting more police on the streets and taking decisive action to reduce re-offending, meaning crime is at its lowest level in over 40 years and our communities are as safe as ever before.”