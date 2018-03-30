Project brings people together

Midlothian Voluntary Action has received £104,018 from the Big Lottery Fund to continue its Grassy Riggs project for isolated people in Woodburn.

The money, along with council support, will continue to fund the project’s drop-in centre and out reach programme for the next three years.

Yvonne Hutchison, Doreen Clark, Paul Mann and Janette Hope serve one of the regulars, Tom Finlay

The project recently celebrated its first anniversary and project manager Janette Hope is happy to have secured its immediate future.

She said: “When funding is so competitive and difficult to find we were delighted to have had a successful outcome with the Big Lottery Fund. This funding will help to develop and substantiate the Grassy Riggs project within the heart of the community for older people and their carers.

“It’s a service for older people that offers support in a purposeful social environment. It re-connects them with their local community.

“Part of our outreach programme involves going to Whitehill Lodge Sheltered Housing every Friday morning to provide social activities for the residents. But also for people in Woodburn that can make their way there.

“It’s connecting people with their community. It just widens their social involvement with people in the area.

“The project also provides a drop-in cafe peer support, providing help with claiming entitlements. And it offers respite, referrals, group work and one-to-one support.

“The funding will help us to continue to create a vibrant community spirt and a much needed resource within one of the most disadvantaged part of Midlothian.”