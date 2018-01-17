Proposals for new homes rejected

Plans for nearly 200 new homes in Mayfield were rejected last week by councillors sitting on the Midlothian planning committee.

The application by BDW Trading for 179 dwelling houses and 20 flats on land north of Oak Place was refused after councillors followed officers’ recommendation to refuse.

Officers’ reasons for refusal included a lack of local school provision, only 20 per cent of the site being affordable homes instead of the required 25 per cent, and over-development of the site which is allocated for 63 residential units.

Robert Hogg, chairman of Mayfield and Easthouses Community Council, one of the groups which objected to the plans, said: “The reason we disapproved of the plans was because they trebled the number of houses and the pressure it would have on the local community infrastructure. We are not against new houses being built but that is just far too much. We are delighted with the decision. It’s good for local groups to see that the council is listening to them.”