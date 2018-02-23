Pupil’s Indian trip of a lifetime

A Dalkeith High School pupil is looking forward to a trip of a lifetime teaching Indian schoolchildren for a year, and is now busy fundraising to go.

Lauren Pearson (17) from Cousland, was chosen to take part in the scheme run by the charity Project Trust. She will spend a year in India from August, teaching English to local school kids. During her trip Lauren will complete a Certificate in Global Citizenship.

She said: “I’m ecstatic. It will be a culture shock but it will be amazing.

“One of the national languages there is English so mostly I will be teaching kids with a basic grasp of the language, and setting up various extracurricular clubs involving music and sports.

“I chose to do this because it’s an amazing country and I didn’t want to go to a country where I couldn’t speak any of the language.

“Finding qualified teachers in countries like India who can speak fluent English is very difficult, so I know my help in a small poor community will be of great value. ”

Before she goes to India Lauren will be busy raising the money needed to go, and she is looking for local businesses to sponsor the online blog she will keep on the trip.

She said: “I need to raise £6,200 to cover training, travel, board and lodging, insurance and support while away. In order for me to raise this money I will be doing various things: applying to charitable trusts seeking donations, approaching local businesses for sponsorship. I will also be running various events throughout the next six months such as bake sales, concerts, raffles, cinema nights and bag packs.

“Previous people on this project have kept a blog which was sponsored, so I’m looking to do that and would like to hear from local businesses.”

After her trip to India, Lauren hopes to study international development, before starting a career in the human rights sector.

Businesses can contact Lauren on www.facebook.com/laurensyearinindia/ or give to https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/LaurenPearsonProjectTrust.