Pupils hit the big screen

Penicuik High School picked up four of the five secondary school awards in the Edinburgh and Lothians Schools Film Competition last week.

The budding filmmakers also had their winning entries on show last weekend at the Filmhouse in Edinburgh. Now in its 10th year, the competition is hosted by Edinburgh International Film Festival.

Penicuik pupils Adam MacSporran and Lewis Thomson (S3) won best film for ‘Danny’. Jennifer Young (S4) won the best trailer award for ‘No’. James Hay, Greg Davenport and Tyler Morgan (S3) won the award for best original idea for ‘Freeze’. And S3 pupil William Taylor won the Jury Selection Award 2018.

Media teacher at Penicuik High, Matt Smith, said: “It was absolutely fantastic. Great for the kids, because they put a lot of hard work into it and it’s just great to see that recognition.

“It’s their creativity, it’s their ideas. They do the filming and acting. It’s all their work. All the films were made as part of media courses in third and fourth year.”

All five entries by Penicuik were shown at the awards event at the Filmhouse. Mr Smith added: “There were 21 films on show, we had five of them and won with four films. Unfortunately not all the pupils could be there to get their awards but Adam who won the best film award was there which was good.

“I’m really proud of them. Even just to see their films on the big screen at the Filmhouse. But to then win was just amazing. The jury was made up of school pupils so they were chosen as winners by their peers which was nice.”