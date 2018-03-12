Pupils’ positive destinations

Latest Scottish Government figures show 94.7 per cent of school leavers in Midlothian are going into further or higher education, employment or training within three months.

The figures released last week show the total across Scotland has risen from 93.3 per cent last year to 93.7 per cent this year.

In Midlothian, the percentage of people going on to positive destinations has gone up from 85.8 per cent in 2011/12 to 94.7 per cent this year .

Of those in positive destinations, 31 per cent are at university and 28 per cent are at college, while 30 per cent are in employment and two per cent are in training.

SNP MSP for Midlothian North Colin Beattie said: “The Scottish Government continues to make education its priority this parliament – and these figures reflect just how important SNP action on education is for our young people.

“Being able to go on to a positive destination after leaving school – whether that is college, university, work or training – is a great boost for young people across Midlothian, improving their self-confidence and setting them up to make positive contributions to our communities as adults.

“Our young people need fulfilling work, study or training after leaving school to help ensure they don’t get left behind – and these positive figures for Midlothian and across Scotland show that they are benefitting from exactly that.”