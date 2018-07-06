Quality local site managers take pride in their jobs

Two site managers from Midlothian have been recognised for their work in building new homes safely and to the highest quality at the NHBC Pride in the Job Quality Awards.

Miller Homes’ Derek Tait of Lady Victoria Grange in Newtongrange, and CALA Homes’ Ian Welsh of Mayburn Park, Straiton, each received a Quality Award, beating more than 16,000 entries from across the UK. They will progress to the next round of the awards in Glasgow in October. If successful here, they will then go on to represent Scotland for the national Supreme Winner title in January.

Chris Endsor, chief executive of Miller Homes, said: “We are extremely proud of Derek. His on-going dedication to building new homes safely and to the highest standards day in and day out is commendable and it is a fantastic achievement to have his hard work recognised in this way.”

Graham Reid, CALA’s interim chief executive, said: “NHBC Pride in the Job is the highest industry accolade a site manager can receive and we are delighted for Ian and his wider development team that they have been recognised in this way.”