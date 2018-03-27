Railway figures welcomed

Midlothian South MSP Christine Grahame has welcomed new figures released by Transport Scotland about the Borders Railway.

The report shows the railway continues to be well used by commuters, with overall usage up 9.5 per cent on the previous year and the numbers of tourists using it to visit Midlothian on the increase.

The report also shows the increasing popularity of communities along the line to live and work, with 58 per cent of those surveyed who had recently moved house referencing the new line as having an influence on their decision to move here. While of those who had changed workplace, 52 per cent reported that the presence of the line had an impact on them moving job.

Ms Grahame (SNP) said: “I campaigned for the Borders Railway since my election in 1999 because I believed it offered real opportunity to reinvigorate communities along the line and in turn the wider area. I was delighted when it eventually re-opened in 2015 and I am pleased to see it continues to offer real benefit.

“The news that the railway is encouraging people not only to visit but to live and work in Midlothian communities is great and can only have a positive impact on the local economies.

“It’s still early days for seeing the true extent of the impact of the railway but the statistics we have so far are very positive.”