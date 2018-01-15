Railway station makeover welcomed

A makeover of Eskbank Railway Station’s garden area, masterminded by the Rotary Club of Dalkeith, has been welcomed by commuters.

The before and after difference was described as “striking, and a great improvement”, by Eskbank resident Patricia Logan (62).

Lauding a partnership with Midlothian’s community payback team which carried out the work, Dalkeith Rotary Club president Jim Orr said the venture was typical of adopter activity up and down the railway which would continue to receive Rotary backing.