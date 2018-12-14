Rain fails to dampen community spirit in Penicuik

Rain put paid to a fantastic community effort recently, after volunteers got together in Penicuik to paint a wall.

Maxine Regan, Community Champion at Tesco Penicuik, was approached by Penicuik First, to ask if she would paint a wall in the precinct. She then contacted community police officers Rona Duncan and Louise Cassidy, who in turn put her in touch with Beeslack High School, who let pupils Emily Walker, Andie Dempsey, Blair Henderson, Logan McPhee and Aisha Gaha help.

The group got together on November 13 to scrape all the flaky paint off. The following week they painted the wall in one afternoon. However, that evening torrential rain unfortunately washed away all their hard work.

Maxine said: “We are having to leave the painting of the wall until next spring when we have better weather.

“I would like to mention David Keogh and his fellow workmen who work for Noel Regan and Sons, a company from Ayrshire, who were working on the regeneration of Penicuik Town Centre. They helped to scrape and power wash the wall. Thank you to all the local businesses who gave us hot drinks and juice on that freezing day. Great community spirit.”

Maxine also thanked Beatson’s, who donated the paint, rollers and brushes.