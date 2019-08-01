Rangers slam disgusting wild campers

Rangers have slammed campers who have vandalised huge swathes of the Pentland Hills Regional Park after burning land in addition to littering and failing to clean up after themselves.

Staff who manage and patrol the park for the benefit of all were horrified to find that people have even left human excrement behind across the park, which is located to the south-west of Edinburgh.

Rangers are now urging campers to follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code, after reminding users that landowners made a living from farming the land in the park.

Making their feelings abundantly clear, ranger staff left a message for campers on the park’s Facebook page which read: “Sadly, this sight is becoming all too familiar to us in the Regional Park.Abandoned campsites with food, cans, bottles, BBQs, tents, chairs, fire debris, and human poo left strewn across our beautiful countryside.

“This is not only unsightly it is unhygienic for the people who are left to clean it up. This is not wild camping. This is not ‘Leave No Trace’.

“The Pentland Hills are entirely unsuitable for party or festival style camping.”