Real team spirit brews up success for Loanhead company

Team spirit has been labelled as one of the main reasons for Loanhead-based Stewart Brewing tasting success at the Scottish Beer Awards.

Stewart Brewing was presented with the ultimate award of the night, Scottish brewery of the year, after a year of growth in turnover, exports and product development. The company also picked up the growth business of the year award and two taste award medals for its Corpse Reviver and Cascadian beers.

Pic - Greg Macvean - 01/10/2018 - Stewart Brewing celebrate winning best brewery award at their brewery in Loanhead. .

Stewart Brewing was founded in 2004 by Steve and Jo Stewart. Speaking about this success, Jo said: “We are absolutely delighted. This year has been fantastic for us. For the team to be recognised in this way is fantastic. We worked incredibly hard as a team. Everybody pulls together and supports each other.

“But we try to keep it upbeat. The guys in the team are just so strong and we are delighted to have them.

“I think it has also been down to the quality of the beer and diversity of the beers we put out. The sales have went up by 30 per cent this year.

“Our core values are still the same from the day we started – great quality and great service. But 2018 has been a fantastic year with a lot of hard work by everyone concerned.

“At the awards we had a table of 12. People from retail, the sales guys, Steve and I obviously, two brewers and three girls from the office. A real mix of the team. The only people that couldn’t come unfortunately were our drivers. As they had to drive in the morning.”

Going forward, Jo is looking for a closer connection with local people.

She said: “We are trying to emphasise our place in the Loanhead community with more festivals and getting more people along to the brewery. To have some great beers and great times.

“Trying to embed ourselves in the community.”