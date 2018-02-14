Reduction in grants plan put on hold

Proposals for a reduction in grants to the voluntary sector were removed from the council budget, ahead of a council review on how best to fund the sector in the future.

There had been widespread fear in the voluntary sector that funding would be removed from important local groups and projects.

However, speaking to the Advertiser, council leader Derek Milligan said: “We do not believe that there should be any reduction in overall grants to voluntary organisations. We would expect that voluntary organisations work together creatively to ensure as efficient delivery of their services as possible.

“In order to achieve this we propose to extend the grants allocated at the June 2017 council meeting by a further six months to give voluntary groups a full year allocation.

“During this period we need to review the method of allocation to ensure that the council’s strategic priorities and objectives are being met by the allocation of the grants. We would look to work in genuine partnership with all community organisations over the coming months to revise the council’s policies on this.”

And speaking at Tuesday’s council meeting Cllr Milligan added: “We hope members here today see there has been a great deal of thought and consideration into what the communities have said out there in responses to our public consultation.”