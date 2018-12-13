Remembering former Midlothian Advertiser reporter Craig Finlay

Contacts of former Advertiser reporter Craig Finlay have been paying tribute to him, as the inaugural competition in his name took place last weekend.

Craig sadly passed away in July 2015 at the age of 39. Craig was an enthusiastic and well-respected journalist, who had worked for the Peeblesshire News and East Lothian News before spending four years at the Advertiser.

Advertiser reporter Craig Finlay

Midlothian depute provost Councillor Margot Russell said: “I was very sad to hear of his passing at such a young age.

“He was a great journalist, very passionate but pointed. He was very friendly, very open when he spoke to you.

“You never felt he was trying to trip you up or get you to say something you really shouldn’t be saying.

“He was always very fair, very balanced. Always with the facts. I always felt you got a good, fair story from Craig.”

Former Bonnyrigg Community Council chairman Darius Namdaran said: “I think Craig was a journalist I really respected, who was firm and fair. It’s an unusual combination.

“If Craig felt ‘no this is within my rights’ then that was it. But he was still willing to listen and be fair and I had a lot of respect for him for that.”

Former Midlothian MP and council leader Owen Thompson said: “We certainly had different opinions at times but I think that shows he was doing his job well.

“He very much made sure that the local message was presented and heard.

“It’s still just such a shock that he’s not still around. Even after he was gone I think people still expected him to turn up again, as he was such a mainstay in Midlothian.”