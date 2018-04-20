Remembering your Newbattle school days

Pupils at Newbattle High School gladly gave up part of their Easter break to tackle a mountain of memorabilia for an exhibition next week.

Heather Ramsay (S6), Eli-Anna Allan(S4), Dylan Waugh(S5), Andrew Muir (S5), and Sean McGill(S6)sifted through artefacts including old notebooks, artwork and sports shields to help choose items to display.

The current building opened in 1969. In June, it will close and the pupils and staff will move to the new facility at Newbattle Community Campus nearby. Former head teacher Colin Taylor, who is helping with the opening and closing events, said: “We want as many local people as possible to come along 4.30pm-9pm next Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Staff and pupils have found hundreds of great items to put on show that are going to bring back hopefully happy memories for former and current pupils, staff and the wider community. It will be a great chance to have a last look round the old building before it closes in June, marking the end in an important chapter in the building’s history.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming anyone that wants to come along, even if they didn’t attend the school.”

As well as the exhibition and tours a dance showcase takes place at 7pm on Tuesday. Tickets available at the school office. There will also be a Thanks for the Memories showcase at 7pm on Wednesday. No tickets needed.

Mr Taylor said: “We’re really looking forward to marking the end of this era while looking forward to moving into our new, state-of-the-art building. The school will work with our sport and leisure, library and catering partners to provide high quality, lifelong learning and leisure opportunities.

“The campus will open as a digital centre of excellence providing world-class facilities for pupils, staff, parents, carers and the community.”