Reminiscence book launched

A group of Midlothian pensioners recently launched a book of memories of growing up during WW2 and the post-war period of austerity.

The Newtongrange Reminiscence group was put together in 2011 by local historian and former Newbattle High School teacher Jim Green. He explained why the group decided to launch the book: “We have been on the go for six years and this is the culmination of many hours of reminiscing.

“The book is all about Newtongrange people remembering growing up in the period of austerity during and after the war. Covering school, religion, family life, sport, and two of our older members remember service in the RAF and the army. There are several photographs of old Newtongrange but the emphasis is on people and life experience.

“This is a genuine community venture, which received sponsorship from The Dean Tavern Trust.”