Report warns of Midlothian hard Brexit impact

A Scottish Government report warns that Midlothian Council will face economic shock and possible job losses from a no-deal Brexit.

The Chief Economic Advisor to Scotland reports that a no-deal Brexit has the potential to push the Scottish economy into recession, noting that between 15-19 per cent of the workforce in Midlothian would be exposed to economic damage.

In his report Gary Gillespie warns of rising unemployment and disruption to trade and investment in the aftermath of a no-deal Brexit, with national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) predicted to fall by up to seven per cent. He adds that if prolonged, the shock of Scotland’s departure from the EU could lead to significant structural change in the economy.

Previous research has already shown the damage of the Tories’ proposed Brexit deal, which would see a six per cent fall in GDP by 2031, costing each person in Midlothian £1,600.

Midlothian North MSP, Colin Beattie (SNP) said: “These new figures are yet another warning that a no-deal Brexit would be devastating for communities in Midlothian.

“A no-deal Brexit is not inevitable – but we know that Theresa May’s deal is dead in the water, with even her own party refusing to accept it. The SNP has fought tooth and nail to seek an extension to the Article 50 process, and find compromise to protect Scotland’s interests.

“But Scotland is being ignored by Westminster and it’s no wonder people have completely lost trust in the UK Government.

“As Tory and Labour politicians ignore Scotland’s interests and stand in the way of us making decisions over our future, more and more people are drawn to the opportunities and hope for the future that independence offers.

“We need to stop the clock on Brexit, rule out No Deal, which would cause economic damage to Midlothian, and prevent the Tories dragging Scotland out of the EU against our will.”