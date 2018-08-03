Residents invited to view plans to turn offices into homeless accommodation

Midlothian Council is consulting with local residents on plans to convert an office building in Jarnac Court, Dalkeith into temporary accommodation for homeless households.

A drop-in information session will take place at Dalkeith Arts Centre on Thursday, August 16 from 2.30pm until 6pm. The public can attend at any time during this event.

Part of Jarnac Court is currently used as council offices but these will no longer be needed by 2019. The event will showcase proposals to turn the upper two floors of the office building into residential accommodation.

Plans have already been presented to Midlothian Council outlining the benefits of the project. As well as being more supportive to local people, the office conversion will be more cost effective than using bed and breakfast accommodation for homeless households.

The drop-in event will provide an opportunity to look at the plans and find out more about what the project aims to do. Housing Services staff will also be available to answer any questions.

Councillor Stephen Curran, Midlothian Council cabinet member with responsibility for housing, said: “We want to consult with local residents and get some feedback on the opportunity to re-use an empty council building, while providing quality services for homeless households.

“Homelessness can happen to anyone at any point in their life for a variety of reasons and Midlothian Council needs to make sure accommodation is provided in the right places to meet the needs of homeless people. Residents are welcome to come along to these informative sessions to have their say.”

For more information on this event please contact Stephen Clark on 0131 271 3506. If you are unable to attend the meeting you are still welcome to email your views to housing.strategy@midlothian.gov.uk or write to Jarnac Consultation, Midlothian Council, Buccleuch House, 1 White Hart Street, Dalkeith EH22 1AE by Friday 24 August.