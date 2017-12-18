Residents urged to go digital with TV licence

TV Licensing is calling on people in Midlothian to ‘go paperless’ by purchasing and managing their TV Licence online.

Teaming up with Money Advice Scotland, TV Licensing is hoping to get nationwide support of the campaign to ‘go paperless’ as online uptake means less would be spent on creating paper versions of a licence so more money can be available for BBC programmes and services.

Fergus Reid, spokesman for TV Licensing, said: “As people continue to manage more and more elements of their lives online such as banking, household bills and shopping, it makes sense that they should also go digital with their TV Licence.”

Visit www.tvlicensing.co.uk for more details.