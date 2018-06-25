Reward offered for missing cat

A concerned pet owner from Danderhall has issued a £500 reward in her search to find her missing tabby cat.

Emma Paton last saw her two-year-old cat Lucky on June 16 outside her Edmonstone Road home. She has had him since he was four weeks old.

Lucky

Despite frantic appeals online and placing flyers around the local area Emma has still had no trace of her beloved Lucky.

She said: “It’s very strange that nobody has spotted him. I have tried cat rescue places but had no luck.

“I’m very worried. He is like family. I’m desperate to get him home, that’s why I’ve offered the reward.

“I have got two other cats and you can see them looking for Lucky.

“The last time I saw him he was on the garden fence. He just goes round the gardens, he doesn’t go far.

“Everytime I shout him in he comes right away normally.”

If you can help Emma find her cat, please call 074787 16924.