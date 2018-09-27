Road closure at Dobbies this weekend

The A772 Gilmerton Road, Eskbank, Dalkeith will be temporarily closed to traffic this weekend between the roundabout at Dobbies Garden World and Burndale Melville Grange.

The two day closure is to allow road resurfacing works to take place. The road will be closed from 7.30pm on Friday (September 28) until 6pm on Sunday (September 30).

This map shows the alternative route for traffic, by way of A7, A786, C39 Lasswade Road and Gilmerton Station Road.

Footways and cycleways will remain open.