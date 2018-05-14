Roslin-based biotech firm to expand work

A Midlothian medical research company has been awarded a £1.9 million grant to expand its programme of cell and gene therapy.

Synpromics Ltd, based in Roslin, is pioneering research that could unlock a one treatment cure for diseases such as leukaemia and certain types of blindness.

The Scottish Enterprise research and development grant will enable the firm to invest a total of £5.4 million in this area, creating 11 new jobs.

Synpromics founder and chief scientific officer Dr Michael Roberts said: “This investment will help fund Synpromics’ state-of-the-art research and build on the success of gene control technology programmes to date, focused on designing innovative cell and gene therapies.

“With this technology, we can enable the development of novel medicines for a range of devastating diseases where the current treatment options are limited or non-existent.”

Rhona Allison of Scottish Enterprise, added: “Synpromics’ work has the potential to transform the lives of millions of people across the globe, and this latest project is a fantastic example of the company’s cutting-edge research in the critical field of revolutionary new gene therapies.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon met Dr Roberts at the Scottish Council for Development and Industry’s annual forum last week. She said: “Synpromics is an excellent example of a fast-growing Scottish company with vision and ambition. Their expertise in world-leading gene therapy research has the potential to be truly life changing for patients.”