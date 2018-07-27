Roslin lads tell the story of McCrae’s Battalion at Fringe

Tim Barrow and Bruce Strachan grew up in Roslin and always hoped one day they’d have the chance to stage a WWI football production which told the extraordinary tale of the Hearts players who volunteered for McCrae’s Battalion.

And now, in association with Heart of Midlothian Football Club, they are staging “A War Of Two Halves” at Tynecastle Park Stadium this August.

The production follows the true story of the Hearts players who became soldiers, some of whom never returned from the fields of Flanders.

Directed by Bruce Strachan, co-written by Tim and Paul Beeson it features a cast of nine and will play at Tynecastle from 2-19 August, with several shows per day.