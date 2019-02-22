Rosslyn Chapel to Loanhead charity run has Bright sparks on the hop towards funding boost

Stewart Brewing has created a new running event from Rosslyn Chapel to its Loanhead headquarters in aid of local charity Bright Sparks.

Organised with Durty Events, the 10km ‘Hop Run’ trail run will take place on June 8, finishing at Stewart Brewing HQ where participants can enjoy food, drinks and live music.

Stewart Brewing co-founder Jo Stewart said: “It has been an ambition of ours for some time to organise a sporting event, something that is a bit of a challenge, raises some money for our charity but most of all is a whole lot of fun!

“We approached our old pals at Durty Events as a partner and the Hop Run was born. Its going to be a great day, combing a lovely trail run starting at the stunning Rosslyn Chapel, ending with a party at the finish line .

“Finishers will not only get their goody bag with a T-shirt, beer token and a unique bottle opener style medal, but also we will treat them to live music, have a full bar set-up and food vendors too.

“It will be a great event which I am sure will turn into an annual fixture.”

Paul McGreal from Durty Events added: “We’re all about people having fun and getting active. Hop Run, with it’s great trail run route and the reward of a Stewart Brewing beer and party at the end just felt like the perfect combination to us.

“What’s not to like? The course visits some amazing and historic locations in Midlothian, and will be challenging but do-able. We’d love people to come and have a go.”

Bonnyrigg-based Bright Sparks, Stewart Brewing’s charity partner, supports children with complex additional needs in Midlothian. Go to www.durtyevents.com/event/hoprun/.