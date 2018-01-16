Rotary club’s record breaking fundraiser

Local charities stand to benefit from a record-breaking festive fundraiser by the Rotary Club of Dalkeith.

Through a series of neighbourhood and store collections the club raised just under £4,800, marginally up on the previous year’s record figure. Club president Jim Orr praised the “absolutely fantastic” public support.

He said: “Our biggest community service project of the year provides a perfect opportunity to help improve the lives and wellbeing of those in need in Midlothian.”

End of year activities also saw Rotary’s decade-long volunteering association with Midlothian Ranger Service hailed at a Vogrie House gathering. Mr Orr said members regarded environmental issues to be a natural fit with the humanitarian objectives of Rotary.