Royal launch for scientific centre in Midlothian

Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal opened a new science outreach centre at the University of Edinburgh’s Roslin base last week.

The purpose-built teaching laboratory delivers interactive, curriculum-linked learning experiences for school pupils from age 10 to 18 alongside workshops for community groups of all ages.

The Princess Royal, who is chancellor of the university, toured the centre as part of a visit to the university’s Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies. She met pupils taking part in hands-on science activities and spoke to staff and researchers involved in delivering schools events.

Easter Bush Science Outreach Centre is located in the newly named Charnock Bradley Building at the Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies.

It is surrounded by leading centres of animal science research, including the world-renowned Roslin Institute.

Staff at the centre have developed a programme of workshops in consultation with primary and secondary teachers from across the region.

These workshops are in demand from both local and international school groups, showcasing the research and clinical work of the Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies to a global audience.

Dr Nicola Stock, public engagement officer at The Roslin Institute and project lead for the Easter Bush Science Outreach Centre, said: “We are very excited to be working with schools from across the region and beyond.

“Our hands-on workshops provide access to specialist equipment and opportunities to meet our scientists and vets, and are available to visitors from all backgrounds. Our goal is to make science accessible for all.”

In addition to workshops, the centre gives pupils the chance to meet researchers and vets working at the university.

It also offers professional development opportunities for teachers.