Royal wedding celebrations for day centre users and staff

Staff and service users at St David’s Bradbury Day Centre in Newtongrange gathered at Woodburn Miners’ on Saturday for the royal wedding.

They celebrated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big day with a lunch, champagne, live music, and watched the wedding service on a big screen.

St David's Bradbury Day Centre's royal wedding celebration at Woodburn Miners Club.

Day centre manager Maureen Moore said: “We take up to 20 people a day so, after some call-offs, we had about 70 people in total.

“They had their hats on and got dressed up. It was great fun and they really enjoyed it.

“We are dealing with a lot of lonely or isolated people, so this day really meant a lot to them.

“They really enjoyed it, being with other people and coming together to celebrate the royal wedding.”