Salon move is sweet success for Mayfield business

A Mayfield beauty salon owner hopes her growing business goes from strength to strength after a recent move to larger premises.

Calli Wallace (31) moved her seven-year-old Icandi Beauty salon from Bogwood Court to a former newsagents premises at Mayfield Place in December.

Icandi Beauty Salon in Mayfield

Calli has been delighted with how things have gone since the move.

She said: “It’s much bigger premises. It’s like two shops converted into one.

“I got a lot of help from family and friends to get it ready to move in. My brother-in-law did a lot of work.

“We had been working on it since August so it was a big project and took a lot of hard work from a lot of people. Which I’m really grateful for.

“It’s been good since the move. We have had some new customers as well and we have still got our usual clients, they are all really lovely.”

Calli put her business’s success down to her team at Icandi Beauty.

She said: “We have a good wee team here and it shows, especially Emma our salon manager. She has been here for five years. She has been a real help. I have got three people working for me now.

“It just really helps that it’s a real team effort here. They have made the place what it is today. The girls are obviously good at what they do.”

Calli believes that since she started her salon in 2012 there has been a rising demand for her service.

She added: “I think just in this day and age people want to make themselves feel good.

“And not just for special occasions.”

The move to larger premises obviously leads to higher rent to pay. And like any business Calli was forced to rise Icandi price. However, she has noticed that customers are more than happy to pay that little bit extra when they visit her salon.

She said: “I’m obviously wanting to make money and live, but I have always made the prices affordable.

“We put them up slightly after the move due to the bigger rent for bigger premises. But we hadn’t put them up for five years.

“It’s just a pound more here and there. It’s not drastic. People are happy to pay it because they say they enjoy it here. It’s a good atmosphere.”