Saltersgate sports day visit

Jeremy Balfour, Scottish Conservative MSP for the Lothian Region, visited Saltersgate School in Dalkeith recently for the school sports day, and met with headteacher Stephen Buggy (pictured left).

Mr Buggy outlined the history and success of the school and their continued dedication to providing support and education for primary and secondary aged children and help in transitioning into adult life after school.

Mr Balfour said: “It’s fantastic to see the children out in the sunshine enjoying sports day and benefiting from such a high quality of support and education. There are reforms needed in terms of qualifications for special needs teaching, but Saltersgate School has been extremely resourceful in utilising its funding and facilities to greatest effect. I wish the school every success in their future ventures and thank them for letting me join in with their sports day.”