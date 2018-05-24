Scoring for the Cardboard King

The second Peter Brownlee Memorial Cup was held by Tesco Hardengreen staff recently in memory of their former colleague.

Peter, better known by staff and customers as the Cardboard King, passed away on April 3, 2017, aged 51, from a heart attack. Peter was a big football fan, and supported his local club Newtongrange Star. For the second year running Tesco staff held a football tournament in his name at Star’s New Victoria Park.

Tesco staff on the tombola. Amanda Jane Photography

Tesco Hardengreen Community Champion Claire Scott said: “The day was a great success. We feared the worst when we arrived at the store at 7am and it was pouring with rain, but by the time we got to New Victoria Park it was dry and the sunshine had already started to come out.

“I definitely think Peter was looking down with the sudden change in weather!

“We had a great day and all 12 teams taking part were brilliant sportsmen. Our final was between Dalkeith Thistle and Football Club Tuesdays, with Dalkeith winning 2-0.

“There was lots going on apart from football. We had a bouncy castle, face painting by Bubbly Bees, a tombola and raffle, and we had Russell from Black Diamond FM commentating and playing music.

Dalkeith with their trophy. Amanda Jane Photography

“We would like to give special thanks to Newtongrange Star for the use of their facilities, and Brem from Court Caterers who stepped in last minute to help.

“We raised £1800 on the day for three local causes close to Peter’s heart - Newtongrange Star Youth Development Academy, Newtongrange Gala Committee and Newtongrange Silver Band.

“We would like to thank everyone who attended and also the local businesses who provided prizes for a very successful raffle.”