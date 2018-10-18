Scottish Government Cabinet to meet in Midlothian

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and her Cabinet will meet at the University of Edinburgh’s Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies and Roslin Institute on Monday November 5.

The visit also coincides with the official opening of the Roslin Innovation Centre.

Cabinet Secretaries will take part in a full programme of events across the area and a public discussion will follow at Ladywood Leisure Centre in Penicuik.

The event is the latest in a series of Cabinet meetings in towns and cities across Scotland, including Aberdeen, Arran, Cupar, Dumfries, Cumnock, Inverness, Oban and Ullapool.

The First Minister said: “The Roslin Institute is at the centre of innovation that is enhancing animal and human welfare through world class research into animal biology. It is a great privilege to see the new facility for myself and to hold the Cabinet meeting there.

“Science, the economy and higher education are key priorities for this government and The Roslin Institute is an outstanding Scottish success story in that regard.

“It is also an opportunity for my Cabinet and I to hear from communities, businesses and local residents from across Midlothian and get to know the issues that really matter to you. I would encourage everyone who can to join us for the public meeting at the Ladywood Leisure Centre and I look forward to hearing from you there.”

Entry to the public discussion is free, but seats are limited and must be booked in advance.

Book your seats online: https://midlothiancabinet.eventbrite.co.uk/

If you have any questions about booking a place, call: 0300 244 2138.