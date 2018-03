Following a road accident yesterday at Wester Auchendinny Bridge, causing damage to the parapet, the cycleway below has been closed until further notice due to unstable masonry.

Warning signs advising walkway users of the issue have been erected.

Section of Penicuik to Bonnyrigg Cycle Path will be closed until further notice.

Signage will also depict an alternative route while the path remains closed.

The council’s roads structures team will lead on the repair to the bridge and advise when the path can be re-opened.