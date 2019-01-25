See the shining new Gorebridge Beacon at community open day

This Sunday at noon the new Gorebridge Beacon community hub will throw open its doors for the people of Gorebridge to look around.

At the community open day tea, coffee and soup will be freely available from the cafe. Local clubs, organisations and tradespeople have been invited to come along to let people know what’s on offer.

Robbie Laird, chairman of Gorebridge Community Development Trust, said: “Gorebridge is one of the fastest growing small towns in Scotland and the people of Gorebridge have waited a long time for this much needed community facility. The open day will be an opportunity for folk to see all that Gorebridge offers in their new community hub. We hope that many people come along and take the opportunity to get involved in local groups, and we will be asking those that come along for their suggestions as to what they would like to see taking place here.”

The Beacon is already home to SureStart and Play Midlothian. Additional office space is also available for rent and hot-desking is available.

Contact Dawn Barclay, Development Manager at Gorebridge Community Development Trust, email dawn@gorebridge.org.uk