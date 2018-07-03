Serious motorbike collision

Police are appealing for information following a serious collision in the Mayfield area on Saturday (June 30).

The incident took place in Bogwood Road, at the pedestrian crossing near the junction with Lawfield Road, at around 10.50pm on Saturday.

A red and black CPI SUV 125 motorbike was found to have collided with a pole and the 33-year-old rider was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where he remains in a serious condition.

The road was closed in both directions from Easthouses Road to Bogwood Road for around three hours while emergency services attended the scene.

PC Dominic Doyle of Dalkeith’s Road Policing Unit said: “Unfortunately, the rider sustained serious injuries as a result of this collision and our enquiries continue to establish the circumstances surrounding this.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who saw the motorbike travelling in the area beforehand, is urged to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 5605 of 30th June.