Severe weather plan agreed to fight the impact of winter

An updated operational plan to deal with the impact of severe weather this winter has been approved by Midlothian Council.

Changes to this year’s plan include the numbering of grit bins including a telephone contact for re-filling. One tonne bags of salt and grit will also be deposited in accessible locations to be used by the community on a self-help basis. The new plan will come into effect from late October and run through to March 2019.

Councillor John Hackett (Lab), cabinet member for commercial operations, said: “Last year’s extreme conditions, especially towards the end of February and in March, caused significant disruption across the county. This year we have, following consultation with community partners, made a number of changes which we believe will enhance the service, helping reduce the impacts of any similar severe weather this coming winter.”