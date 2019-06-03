Shawfair pub’s electric car charging points passed

A Shawfair pub has been given the go-ahead by Midlothian Council to put two electric car charging points in its car park.

The Old Colliery applied for planning permission to change three parking bays to provide customers with electric charging points.

Owners Marston’s announced its ambition to become the UK’s most environmentally friendly pub business last year.

It has partnered with provider Engenie which applied for permission to put two rapid eVolt charge points in the car park. Marston’s said its network of chargers would be created by Engenie and operated with contactless payment cards. It aims to install 4,000 chargers across its pubs and restaurants to help create a national network of rapid chargers.

Announcing their ambitions in November last year, Andy Kershaw, Marston’s head of facilities management and projects, said: “Our goal is to become the UK’s most environmentally efficient pub business.

“By partnering with innovative and customer-focused organisations like Engenie, we’ll continue to hold ourselves and the sector to the highest possible environmental standards.”

The planning application to install the chargers outside the Shawfair pub was approved by Midlothian Council last week.

In a report, officers said that the proposals fitted in with their policy to support and promote the development of a network of electric vehicle charging stations.

They said: “Overall, the proposal is for two electric charging units which provide sustainable power for cars. There would be no adverse impact on the amenity of the surrounding area and the appearance of the unit would not detract from the surrounding area.”

The plans were approved and received no objections.