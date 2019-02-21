Sheriffhall news welcomed by Midlothian North MSP

Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie has received an update on the long-awaited Sheriffhall Roundabout plans.

This will see major upgrades that will improve the movement of current and future traffic along the A720 between Gilmerton and Old Craighall.

The Draft Orders, Environmental Statement and Compulsory Purchase Order plans are expected to be released in July, with a 12-week objection period for the public to express their views. The work is then expected to last around 24 months, with the dual carriageway maintained throughout the construction process.

The funding for this major project has been received through the Edinburgh City Deal, with the cost for the improvements estimated to be between £90-120 million.

Mr Beattie (SNP)said: “The update on the Sheriffhall Roundabout is very welcome and will see the much needed improvements happen in the near future. Once the project has been completed the improvements will ease congestion at the roundabout and hopefully reduced travel times. I look forward to seeing the Draft Orders, Environmental Statement and Compulsory Purchase Orders and working with Transport Scotland and other agencies to make sure this project starts at its earliest convenience.”