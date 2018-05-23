Sightseeing pass on track to boost local visitor attractions

People are being urged to jump in the car or take the train or bus from Edinburgh and explore what Midlothian and the Borders can offer.

The Beyond Edinburgh sightseeing pass launched last week includes free access to well-known attractions along the way including Rosslyn Chapel, Abbotsford House – the home of Scott, the National Mining Museum Scotland in Newtongrange, and the Scottish Borders open top tour, which runs from Galashiels.

A number of local offers and savings for restaurants and retailers across Midlothian and the Scottish Borders are also included in the pass.

The Beyond Edinburgh pass can be purchased at https://beyondedinburgh.co.uk or directly from any of the participating attractions.