Sign language plan for Midlothian

Do you live in Midlothian and have an interest in British Sign Language (BSL)?

Midlothian Council wants to know what local residents think of its draft BSL Plan.

The BSL National Plan was published by the Scottish Government in October 2017. This document sets out the steps the government wants to take between 2017 and 2023 to achieve its overall vision to make Scotland the best place in the world to live, work and visit for people whose preferred language is BSL.

Now that the National Plan is published, Midlothian Council along with other public bodies is required to publish its own draft BSL plan. This reflects national goals and local issues demonstrating how the council will improve access to services and information for people who use BSL in Midlothian and promote the use of and understanding of BSL across the area.

The draft plan is now open for consultation and can be found at www.midlothian.gov.uk/bslplan Please complete the consultation by Sunday October 28.

If you prefer to give your views in person, a drop-in event for the residents of Midlothian and East Lothian will be held on Thursday October 25 from 7 to 9pm in the Esk Rooms at Brunton Hall in Musselburgh. Registered interpreters will be available and refreshments will be provided.