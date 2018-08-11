Site manager picks up award

Allan Anderson, Site Manager at Taylor Wimpey’s Greenlaw Mill development in Penicuik, is celebrating having won a prestigious national housebuilding award.

Out of 16,000 entries, Allan has been honoured with a NHBC Pride in the Job Quality Award. Following Miller Homes’ Derek Tait of Lady Victoria Grange in Newtongrange, and CALA Homes’ Ian Welsh of Mayburn Park, Straiton.

The awards recognise an individual’s dedication to building high-quality homes for new homebuyers and are presented following a rigorous judging process by NHBC inspectors.

Allan Anderson, site manager at Greenlaw Mill, said: “I’m delighted to have won a Quality Award. It’s a fantastic honour, not just for me, but the whole team at Greenlaw Mill. They all work incredibly hard and take great pride in ensuring that the homes we build are completed to the highest possible standards.”

Allan will now go to the competition’s regional event for Scotland in October, whilst the Supreme Awards gala final will be held in London on January 25, 2019.

Martyn Campbell, production director of Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, added: “We are committed to maintaining the highest levels of quality and customer service, and this recognition has ensured that we continue to be an NHBC award-winning housebuilder year after year. Allan’s Quality Award is thoroughly deserved and we’ll all be supporting him as he progresses through to the regional heats and hopefully to the grand final in London.”