Loanhead Children's Gala Day took place last Saturday, with hundreds watching the parade and crowning ceremony before enjoying the gala day activities on offer.

This years Loanhead Childrens Gala Day Queen and Herald - Hannah Wilson and Bailey McKenzie.

