Snow affects council services

Midlothian Council services have been impacted by the severe weather.

All schools are closed today (Wednesday). Lifelong learning groups and classes have all been cancelled.

Bin collections are currently suspended although the council is hoping to start collecting again at 10am on lower ground. Residents should put their bin out as normal though.

Penicuik Town Hall is open as are the Loanhead and Lasswade leisure centres. Newbattle pool is also open. Penicuik and Gorebridge leisure centres were due to open at 9am.

Buses for council day services customers have all been cancelled. These would be taking our older people to Cherry Road, community access team hubs and other services.

Hawthorn Family Learning Centre is closed today.

And all non-emergency repairs have been postponed today to allow staff to concentrate on emergencies.

Meanwhile, People are being urged to avoid travel in the areas affected by the amber warning for snow which will affect parts of Scotland over the coming days.

The Met Office has issued an updated amber warning, valid from 6am this morning until 6pm on Thursday, covering most of the country including Midlothiane. Yellow warnings for snow will remain in place for much of mainland Scotland into the weekend.

The Met Office Amber Warning states that the impacts could include long delays and cancellations on bus, rail and air travel. Roads may become blocked by deep snow, with many stranded vehicles and passengers. Some rural communities might be cut off for several days. Long interruptions to power supplies and other services such as telephone and mobile phone networks, could occur.