SNP leading the way in Midlothian

The latest polling for the General Election by YouGov shows the SNP winning back the Midlothian seat from Labour.

The poll, carried out on November 27, has the SNP on 38 per cent, Labour in second on 31 per cent, the Conservatives on 24 per cent and the Liberal Democrats on eight per cent.

Across the UK the Conservatives lead the way on 43 per cent, with Labour second on 32 per cent and the Lib Dems on 14 per cent.

The candidates for the Westminster Midlothian seat at the upcoming General Election on December 12 are: Steve Arrundale for the Scottish Liberal Democrats, Danielle Rowley for the Scottish Labour Party, Owen Thompson for the SNP and Rebecca Fraser for the Scottish Conservatives.