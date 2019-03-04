Social investment workshop in Newtongrange

Community groups and social enterprises in Midlothian are invited to a free workshop to get tips and advice on raising social investment.

The event will take place on March 13 at the National Mining Museum, Newtongrange.

Funded by the Scottish Government, the Understanding Social Investment workshop will give an overview of how social investment can enable greater growth, sustainability and social impact.

The workshop, delivered by Social Investment Scotland (SIS) in conjunction with Community Shares Scotland, will consider how social investment can be used to start, grow or develop community and social enterprise.

The workshops are free to attend and include lunch, though attendees do need to register in advance.

Lindsay Wake, SIS business support manager, said: “Access to finance is a crucial issue for social enterprises, and yet many of those who would benefit from investment do not yet fully understand what is available to them. SIS’s relationship with the Government is helping to build mutual understanding and is ultimately encouraging greater investment in ambitious social enterprises.

“The delivery of these Understanding Social Investment workshops help ensure that those organisations possess the necessary capacity, skills and knowledge to enable their positive engagement with potential investors.”

Go to – socialinvestmentscotland.com/support/understanding-social-investment.